If you have never seen R’ Moe Mernick speak, prepare to be amazed. If you have, then you know you are in for a treat. In honor of the upcoming Tu B’Av Together, the day of tefillah for Shidduchim – Yad L’Achim has compiled a single video of 4 inspirational stories by R’ Moe Mernick for your viewing pleasure.

Note: To receive the mobile version video to share on Whatsapp CLICK HERE (try it, it’s pretty cool how it works)



To learn more about Tu B’Av Together, visit www.TuBavTogether.com