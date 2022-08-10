Shas Yiden Kollelim Welcomes 100th Avreich from Beis Hanasi, Maran Sar Hatorah, zt”l Plus New Extra Bonuses for Avreichim

By Rabbi Eliezer Sandler

Over the last 14 years since its inception, the Shas Yiden Kollelim Network has electrified the Torah world by its determined approach to the learning and mastery of the entire Shas. Shas Yiden has popularized the concept of learning gantz Shas. Each of its avreichim geonim completes Shas five times every year, AND with every Rashi and Tosfos. To facilitate learning the entire Shas and the development of true Shas Yiden, with the brocha of the Sar Hatorah zt”l, six such kollelim with 100 avreichim geonim were established. (After the success of the first Shas Yiden Kollel in Bet Shemesh, Rav Chaim gave a brocho to create 10!)

Milestone – 100th Avreich – from Beis Hanasi

It is with great pride that Shas Yiden announces that it has accepted its 100th avreich gaon from Beis Hanasi of Shas Yiden, the late Sar Hatorah, zt”l. He is already proficient in the entire Shas and is the son-in-law of Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Shaul Kanievsky, shlit”a, son of the Sar Hatorah.

The commitment to lomdei Torah at Shas Yiden was especially noted by the late Nasi of Shas Yiden, the Sar Hatorah, zt”l. He, personally, enjoyed the Shas Yiden Kollelim, and especially when the avreichim geonim would gather in his home and he would farher them throughout Shas. His face would beam with joy. On one occasion, he rose from his chair to greet the Pozna Rov to emphasize the great appreciation that he felt to the person who founded Shas Yiden; the one who developed this incredible Torah project, and merited to train avreichim geonim who are fully conversant in the entire Shas.

NEW BONUSES at Shas Yiden

The Shas Yiden Kolel Network has already acquired a prestigious and respected name across the Torah world. It is known for its unprecedented challenge to all its avreichim geonim to ‘push the envelope’ further and further, in their quest to master the study of Shas.

This quarter, a new thrust to enhance learning and retention was introduced at Shas Yiden. The avreichim geonim are required to sit for additional written tests each quarter. The first rigorous test on 800 blatt has just been completed. Based on their total scores, they can each secure an extra ‘bonus’ stipend of up to $6,000!

Each test will be on the next quarter Shas – 800 blatt. Thus, this new project enables them to increase their annual stipend considerably. The various study thrusts and encouragement at Shas Yiden to enhance their mastery of Shas, has captured the imagination and interest of yeshivos and kollelim throughout the Torah world. This new Shas Yiden project is named Mif’al Be’er Yaakov in blessed memory of Hagaon Harav Yaakov ben Harav Sholom Halevi Eisen, zt”l, father of the Pozna Rov.

Appreciation at Shas Yiden

Kollel avreichim the world over, they and their wives and families, are recognized as being truly moser nefesh for Torah. Most live in strained circumstances, their monthly checks are often late (some have to wait up to six or seven months for a check) and meeting the monthly expenses or getting something new and special for one’s eishes chayil or children, or for Yom Tov is not possible.

Therefore, when he founded Shas Yiden in 2008, the Pozna Rov, Harav Hagaon Avrohom Halevi Eisen, shlit”a, made a commitment that the avreichim geonim at Shas Yiden who are bnei aliyah devoted to limud Hatorah would be shown the respect and appreciation that they deserve. First and foremost, they and their wives would be able to rest assured that their monthly checks would be paid on time, on or before every Rosh Chodesh. For the last 14 years, he has made sure to do so.

For the Nissan and Tishrei bein hazemanim, the avreichim geonim also receive two extra full checks. Additionally, there are also grants for the completion of written tests and farheren, and even help with the weddings of their children and special occasions! Furthermore, at the annual Siyum Hashas, the wife of each avreich receives an envelope with a cash ‘thank you’ gift.

Unique Learning Methods

An avreich who manages to be accepted into the academic body at Shas Yiden, within two years, keeping to the Shas Yiden schedule and system, will know the entire Shas clearly, if not by heart. There are now 100 avreichim geonim in six Shas Yiden Kollelim – five in Eretz Yisroel and one in London UK. All these avreichim geonim go through the entire Shas thoroughly every year – at least five times!

The veterans among the avreichim geonim, aside from completing Shas in its entirety, together with all the Rashi and Tosfos, also complete large sections of the Yerushalmi, the Dalet Chelkei Shulchan Aruch, Sifra and Sifrei, Rambam and Midrash. There are a significant number of other sections of Torah that are covered as well.

Since its modest beginning with just 6 avreichim, Shas Yiden has been in the forefront of developing ideas and devising learning methods to enable retention, and to motivate the avreichim geonim to achieve the annual goal of a Siyum Hashas every year before Chanukah. Aside from learning 7/7 per week (yes, 365 days a year, including Shabbos and Yom Tov!), written tests and oral farhers – on 50 blatt a week, 225 blatt a month and 2711 blatt (the entire Shas) at the end of the cycle, there are regular oral farheren by Talmidei Chachomim and Gedolei Hatorah who are proficient in gantz Shas.

