Mesivta boys to Poland? – Aren’t they too young?

By: Rabbi Elly Merenstein

-Anti-hypocrisy charged

-craving authentic connection.

– A penchant for all matters deep and meaningful.

The above description can aptly express the teens of all stripes and our day and age.

These are our kids, and we love them. They are the ones pushing us to be honest and to keep our growth at maximum capacity. We do get constant paradigm shifts as they continue reminding us of what it is that we tend to forget. And that is just how how deep, piercingly aware, and just how sensitive they are.

The extensive range of their various feelings they so eloquently express and is so easily validated by an unprecedented generation of adults who, to our credit, have dug deep to navigate a world of both facts and of feelings we simply never knew existed.

While so much has changed, and we are constantly [Hashem] provided with many life-changing resources, the air is thick with genuine excitement and boundless hope. You see, I believe that we are merely scratching the surface, and I sincerely feel that we are just on the brink of a bright new era. The best is undoubtedly yet to come.

הִנֵּה אָנֹכִי שֹׁלֵחַ לָכֶם, אֵת אֵלִיָּהו הַנָּבִיא–לִפְנֵ יום , הַגָּדוֹל, וְהַנּוֹרָא.

וְהֵשִׁיב לֵב-אָבוֹת עַל-בָּנִים, וְלֵב בָּנִים עַל-אֲבוֹתָם.

But something irks , niggles and lurks. At this point- Something still seems so off the mark. What appears so fascinating is also quite scary. While the kids do exhibit such depth and sensitivity, there is much to consider and much we must probe regarding their at times -shocking -fleeting nature of giving in and so quickly giving up.

The vast forums and endless growth /learning opportunities are staggering. Sharing , forwarding are chosen tools for myriads of Yeshiva/Chessed fundraisers, and a dazzling array of quickly available learning offers. Musically set background chizuk clips provides so much meaning and a non stop opportunity to carry hope. A means so unprecedented and to have likely impacted our national quest for Kvod Malchus by a million fold.

We seem to have everything, and yet something is missing.

What is missing?

-Thinking Life Is Forever- ” It is the youth who are drunk with youth.” Kids of all ages and in every generation are in the default mode that life is forever or at least is theirs to enjoy for few million years.

A timeless problem that kids have struggled with throughout the ages but must certainly be more blinding in good old USA.

When living in Eretz Yisrael, I noticed that the bitter reality of nearly war and skirmish every few years and with little rhyme or reason creates by default, a “country culture,” if you will. In Eretz Yisrael, there is hardly a native family that takes life, living daily, and being with family in peaceful times for granted in the slightest. How many families have needed to dig deep into savings of the high dosage Emunah needed to bury many of their children, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and cousins?

Kids in America are wont to think that life is a right and not so much a gift.

-Mesiras Nefesh -There seems to be a strange dichotomy. There is a thirst to grow, and opportunities are being taken seriously. Yet, the kids cannot handle the idea of struggle. Our positive thinking and goal-oriented excites, but they tend to panic and may even check out when they learn that they may not be happy enduring, possibly suffering, and in a way that may be too prolonged than that very second, day, or week max. What our kids are not comprehending, or maybe better put, they are “blue checking,” is that mesiras nefesh is a hallmark and is a big part of who we are. The hallmark of our great nation is of struggling and emerging a much grander version of yourself.

-Lack Of history (knowledge)- Do you know that our kids may think or feel that the Holocaust took place hundreds of years ago, no matter even if they know that Kristallnacht took place 84 years ago? How many of our kids know that before the Holocaust we were at 17 million, today maybe 14 or 15 million. How many know that a pitiful 1.5 million (approximate numbers) are shomer torah umitzvos. Do our kids know that before the Holocaust the jews settled in Poland for over 1,500 years never thinking the Holocaust would end that. The entire of America is a mere 245 years old. Do our kids know and do they think about these things?

I know I do and I know my grandparents surely went to bed every night worrying.

-Self-esteem pandemic -, knowing who your true self is,

There is a lack of clarity on the power of self. This self refers to your Neshama as your primary identity, and kids must live with an abiding sense of deep Gaaveh. A Gaaveh Dekedusha. It would help to leave the “dalet” amos of your small-minded personal life experiences. For It is not about you. It is about Kvod Shamayim. We want to be singing and dancing on the old city’s rooftops with the great light of clarity and the warmth the Bais Hamikdash brings to the world. We want to show up in droves and with our children on our shoulders as we joyously connect in the city that best fosters connections. Why? B’rov Am Hadras Melech. To honor him. You must understand who you are, where you came from and where you must set your aims/goals and destinations. You are a Jew. An essential part of a collective nation that works as an individual and a group effort for an entity or, better explained, a divine monarchy called Mamleches Shamayim.

So. Are the kids the problem?

No they are the solution.

Are they too weak for such great and lofty goals?

No chance. They are likely way stronger than us.

Perhaps we are doomed and should wait or daven for Mashiach?

Unacceptable. NO WAY, Absolutely not.

Our Tzon Kodoshim are far from disloyal, weak, or superficial. If we think so than there is much that we are missing.

Regardless- They need us to act.

How so ?

1 . Reveal and unleash the Koach of Neshama We must keep growing and stay centered on Hashem’s connection to view ourselves and them, with our primary identity being our Neshama. Just like we allow a mayor to run his city and all in their department successfully support him by knowing their job, doing their job, and allowing him to be in charge. So to , we must let our Neshamos be our “mayors’ as a gentle yet brilliant “voice” guiding us and let our kids do the same.

2. Know the and live the goal of Chinuch , set the goal of Chinuch and align the purpose of all you do to teach, inspire and influence Bederech Hatorah. They are the future of our nation. We do not merely look at them in the now. It is not simply about who they are or who they are being, but about who they came from, the Neshama they carry[ or better said -that holds them]. It is NOT about their behavior right now or about the person they are “being” right now, but instead it is about the path they are on and who the person is that they are intent on becoming. The sincere goal of every Torah true Mechanech is all about גם כי יזקין לא יסור ממנה. As the holy Aish Kodesh Zatzal succinctly guided all the parents and Rebbeim in his Yeshiva’s Student Handbook :

זה הוא עיקר החנוך שלא בלבד בשעה שהנער נער, ויד אביו עודה תקיפה עליו ישמע לו ויעשה כמצותיו, רק גם כשיגדל והוא ברשותו, אף כי יזקין לא יסור ממנה.

3. -TELL THEM –

Tell them the what, who, how and why’s they need to know.

Express, define and do not be afraid to be direct but do be short , sweet and to the point. Our nation’s future depends on us simply expressing the most basics of details that are so vital to live and identify with. We must simply provide provide arrows pointing the way . Do not leave these matters to assumption.

TELL THEM.

Tell them who they are, who we are. Where we came from.

TELL THEM the WHY.

If you do ask them and they don’t know than that just means you simply have managed to tell them.

They are the future of our nation. TELL THEM THAT.

This is the purpose of our trip to Poland. It is a mission that nobody is too young or too old for.

A focused trip and it actually in these darkest of places where we strive to shine the most light. Floodlights of positivity. Revealing of the soul. A nesiah kedosha of the highest importance.