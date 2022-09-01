The 5W Summit at Bell Works – Gain Skills + Smarts for Your Job & Beyond

Have You heard of the 5W Summit?

It is definitely Not something you want to miss out on!

Climb into a world where every question you have about work/life balance as a Jewish woman, or who to turn to when you need advice at work , will be answered.

A Summit where women from all different backgrounds come together through the like-mindedness they share for maximizing their potential.

A night where inspiration will be flowing all around to help every attendant maximize their potential.

Gain the skills you NEED to be the employee or boss you WANT to be!





Experience how the 5W’s can help you reach your goal..

Who – Do you turn to for advice in the workplace

What – Your goals can and should be

Where – To grow most effectively: financially & spiritually

When – Is the best time to rethink your career or change directions

Why? – If you’re in the workplace, you need to be here

Topics Include:

Communicating like a pro – Interview skills, A most appropriate you – Office etiquette, Your making money – Smart investing, The balancing act – Practical tips on managing our time between work, personal and spiritual, Working for a company vs. being your own boss,

& much more…..





Don’t Miss Out… Make It In!

Bell Works – 9.8.22 at 6PM

Register 👉👉https://bit.ly/5WSummit

or Text RSVP to 66866



