Watch: Hachnosas Sefer Torah and Chanukas Beis Hamedrash in Naugatuck, CT

On Sunday, August 28th, Rosh Chodesh Elul, Mesivta Yesodei Hatorah celebrated the opening of its magnificent main Beis Medrash. This young Mesivta, under the leadership of Rosh Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim, Rav Doniel Lander shlita and the menahel, Rav Aryeh Reiss shlita, has already become a highly sought after destination for serious bnei torah from across America. The striking, spacious Beis Medrash is a key addition to the picturesque, secluded campus that has proven to be a perfect environment for the shteiging of the bochurim. This incredible simcha was elevated to an even higher level with the hachnosa of a beautiful, brand new Sefer Torah to the Mesivta Beis Medrash.

The procession left from the adjacent Maple Spring Estates, a budding gated community comprised of families who have seized the opportunity to live in close proximity to the Yeshiva while enjoying the serene surroundings of Naugatuck. The crowd, which included many Rabbonim, bnei torah, and baalei battim from neighboring Waterbury, danced its way through the streets, reaching a crescendo upon entering the Beis Medrash. The Rosh Kollel, Rav Moshe Makovoz shlita, then led the tzibbur in the recitation of tehillim.

Rabbi Reiss began the program by emphasizing that the evident siyatta dishmaya granted to the Mesivta is a direct result of its commitment to the mesorah of the oilam hayehivos. He then introduced the Rosh Yeshiva Rav Lander who powerfully highlighted the maalos of seeking out and insulating oneself in a Makom Torah. The crowd was then zoche to hear from Harav Elya Brudny Shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Mir, who eloquently connected the two simchos through the yesod of zimra, song, being a manifestation of deep connection with Torah. Rav Brudny remarked upon the tremendous hatzlocho that the Mesivta has been zoche to see and attributed it to the transformative experience that takes place when a bochur tastes the sweetness of true amkus batorah.

Following mincha, a seudah likovod the simchas took place. Dr. Alan Kadish, president of Touro University, spoke, elaborating upon the intrinsic value of limud Hatorah. Reb Chaim Litzenblatt, who is generously lending his new sefer torah to the Mesivta, concluded the event with a derosho on the mitzva of kesivas Sefer Torah. The gemoro in Taanis tells us that a young talmid chacham is likened to a sprouting plant in that once it breaks through the ground it shoots upwards. Bsiyatta dishmaya the same yesod appears to be holding true regarding this blossoming makom torah. May Hashem continue to shower this corner of Connecticut with berocho and hatzlocho creating a new bastion of Torah and kevod shem shamayim.