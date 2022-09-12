The Original Dream Raffle Returns for its 5th Year – Win a $1,000,000 Jerusalem Apartment!

What if you had the chance to win the apartment of your dreams? Located in the heart of Jerusalem, filled with luxury, and valued at $1,000,000?

You might laugh at the idea.

You might even be thinking to yourself, In my dreams!

Well, we’re all about making that dream into a reality.

The Dream Raffle, the first and best of its kind, is offering you that chance!

Back for its 5th year, the 2022 Dream Raffle marks a special milestone in the history of this exciting, annual campaign. And to honor this milestone, we’re doing something we’ve never done before…

To celebrate The Dream Raffle’s 5th year, we’ll be hosting 5 bonus raffles! That’s right. 5 Drawings! 5 Winners! The prize? 5 round trip tickets to Israel on El Al!

All tickets for The Dream Raffle purchased between August 15th and October 3rd enter you into each of the 5 bonus raffles. Drawings will be held across 5 consecutive Mondays*, with the first winner already having been chosen on Monday, September 5th!

But don’t forget! This is on top of the grand prize that awaits – a $1,000,000 Jerusalem apartment!

Entering to win The Dream Raffle not only provides a chance to win your dream apartment – it also allows you to support the incredible organization famously known as Am Yisrael Chai.

All raffle proceeds go on to fund the vital work performed by Am Yisrael Chai on behalf of the people of Israel, with this year’s focus on building Israel’s first Search and Rescue (SAR) Center. SAR works tirelessly 24/7 to be the first responders when crisis strikes and is in need of a centrally located home base to host their life-saving equipment and tools including helicopters, drones, rescue specialists, and more. SAR and Am Yisrael Chai need your help to keep saving lives in the land of Israel.

Enter today and receive special 2-for-1 pricing: 2 tickets for $360 $180

Tickets can be purchased at TheDreamRaffle.com

Make your dream into a reality!

*Drawing for September 26th bonus raffle will take place on September 25th (Erev Rosh Hashana).