Tonight! “Hostage” Event with Rescued Woman taking place in Brooklyn

THE “HOSTAGE” YAD L’ACHIM EVENT WITH RACHEL, A RESCUED WOMAN…
IS TONIGHT!
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 11 @7:30PM
LOCATION: YAD YOSEF – 1036 OCEAN PARKWAY, BROOKLYN
FOR INFO AND TIX, CLICK: www.YadLAchimTour.com
(SEE MORE EVENTS BELOW)
Rachel will share her personal life story of despair to freedom – live and in person!
You don’t want to miss this inspiring event!
Tickets at the door, or reserve in advance, call 718-633-0776.
Visit:
www.YadLAchimTour.com
for locations and tickets.
(There will also be additional events in Brooklyn, Five Towns, Lakewood & Monsey).
To see a printable flyer of the event with all locations, click here.
All nights, doors open at 7:30
FLATBUSH – SUNDAY, SEP 11
@Yad Yosef Torah Center
1036 Ocean Parkway, 11230
FIVE TOWNS – MONDAY, SEP 12
@Torah Academy For Girls (TAG)
444 Beach 6th Street, 11691
LAKEWOOD #1 – TUESDAY, SEP 13
@Tashbar Of Lakewood
82 Oak St, 08701
BORO PARK – WEDNESDAY, SEP 14
@Bais Yaakov HS
4420 15th Ave, 11219
CROWN HEIGHTS – THURSDAY, SEP 15
@Jewish Children’s Museum
792 Eastern Parkway, 11213
MONSEY – SUNDAY, SEP 18
@The Atrium Ballroom
401 New York 59, Monsey 10952
LAKEWOOD #2 – MONDAY, SEP 19
@Tashbar Of Lakewood
82 Oak St, 08701
To share these events via WhatsApp, click here.
Pidyon Shvuyim by Yad L’Achim
4018 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218