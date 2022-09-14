Relief from Grief Podcast: Rolling with the Punches with the Rolling Rabbi with Mrs. Shaindel Simes

Mrs. Shaindel Simes: Teacher and author of The Rolling Rabbi:

When life throws us punches, we can make a conscious decision: will we bow to them or roll with them? The Simes family chose to roll with them.

On that fateful summer day, as Rabbi Simes stood davening minchah, no one could have known that this would be the last time he would stand on his own feet. That evening, a terrible car accident turned his family’s life upside down. With Hashem’s kindness, everyone survived, most with only light injuries – except for Rabbi Simes. The young father and lecturer was severely injured. And life for the Simes family would never be the same.

Rabbi and Mrs. Simes rose above their incredible challenges, and for several years, Rabbi Simes became “the Rolling Rabbi.” In his new capacity, he continued to teach and inspire. Unfortunately, he eventually succumbed to his injuries, and Mrs. Simes now carries on his legacy.

With this podcast, you will be inspired and awed at how a family is able to embrace life, laugh and lovingly accept extremely challenging circumstances.

Click here to listen to the Relief from Grief Podcast:

https://www.chevrahlomdeimishnah.org/blog/relief-from-grief-podcast/

Welcome to the Relief from Grief podcast, where we talk with a broad spectrum of people about their life stories. My hope is that either you’ll hear a story that is similar to your own or aspects of it that you can connect to. Even if an experience is very different from yours, perhaps you can find something within it, an element or an idea or a perspective, that really speaks to you or gives you insight into yourself.

Some of the goals I hope to realize with this podcast include normalizing grief, bringing awareness to the general population and helping people recognize that certain thoughts and behaviors stem from grief.

