The Segulah From Rabbi Meilich Biderman’s Attracts The Largest Rosh Hashana Tehillim Group in the World.

There is a well-known Segulah of Rosh Hashana which is to complete Sefer Tehillim twice on the first night of Yom Tov. There are many stories of Yeshuos, in particular with couples who have yearned for a child and singles waiting for Shiduchim.

​This year, thousands of women and girls will be finishing Tehillim 2x in the Zchus of those in need of a Yeshuah.

Every participant commits to saying 3-5 Perakim of Tehillim twice on the first night of Rosh Hashanah.

You can also submit names of couples struggling with infertility.

***please make sure you have consent from the couples you are submitting. The names will be sent to many people.