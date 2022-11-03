The Bonei Olam Lab- A Breakthrough for Our Couples

There’s a lot of pain involved. The pain of couples challenged with infertility is not just about the quiet empty house. It’s also the pain of being subject to doctors, opinions, and treatments. It’s the pain of everyone else looking, thinking, and commenting.

For years, Bonei Olam has dreamed of opening private fertility labs in the center of Jewish communities. This past summer, the first Bonei Olam fertility lab opened its doors in the heart of Brooklyn. With unconventional hours and location, it is a tremendous blessing for couples who need it.

The last decade has had several breakthroughs in the field of infertility, and Bonei Olam has been involved in many of them. In the last year alone, we have made huge strides in uterine transplants, cancer patient preservation and single woman’s fertility preservation. With a dedicated Bonei Olam lab, our research and development departments can work double time to advance genetics and fertility medicine.

This week, Bonei Olam flew in a renowned embryologist from Israel to give couples who have been deemed ‘infertile’ their last hope at ever having a baby of their own.

It is with much anticipation that we welcome him to our new lab. He is known for his uncanny ability to deliver a successful treatment for couples with what other labs would consider a zero percent chance.

May his Avodas Hakodesh yield the results our couples desire.