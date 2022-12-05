Is Your Loved One Buried in Eretz Yisrael? This Is He Next Best Thing To Being There.

Chany sighed as she hung up the phone. She was trying to get through to her second cousin Shmuly unsuccessfully for the past few days. Shmuly lived in Yerushalayim, and she wanted him to assemble a minyan for her father’s yahrzeit that was coming up next week. She herself was unable to travel there this year, but she couldn’t bear to think of not having a minyan at the kever on the yahrzeit. Perhaps she would try calling him again later…

Moshe sat in the hospital, numb with pain and grief. His dear mother had just passed away, and while the funeral and burial arrangements were already set he couldn’t move off his chair. His siblings were all flying to Eretz Yisroel for the kevura, but he was staying behind with his elderly father who couldn’t travel. If only there was a way for him to see the levaya, but he couldn’t ask this of anyone going. They were all grief stricken and definitely not tech savvy. His shoulders felt heavy as he sat in the cold hospital room, his head spinning.

Shoshie’s daughter was sick, very sick. Family members were saying tehillim for her around the clock, and every word was appreciated. She herself sat over her tear stained tehillim, praying for her dear daughter’s refuah. An image of her dear grandmother suddenly came to mind, and Shoshie sighed, wishing she could visit her kever to beseech her to storm the heavens on behalf of her granddaughter, who was also her namesake. If only the kever would be more accessible, Shoshie thought to herself. Her grandmother was buried on Har Hamenuchos, and it had been years since Shoshie had been there.

The shul is quiet. It is time for yizkor, and those fortunate enough leave the shul as those who stay remain lost in their thoughts. As each mispallel holds their own machzor and memories, they think of all their parents have done for them. And in the moment, they wonder if there is anything they can do in return to honor their memory.

These scenarios are heartbreaking, but they occur in a similar form every single day. A dream of many members of Klal Yisroel is to be buried in Eretz Yisroel, the land of our forefathers. And yet, when the time comes, family members who want to honor their loved ones’ wishes have no idea where to turn. Who will take care of the matzeivah? Who will upkeep the area and ensure that it is groomed and cared for? Who will make sure there is a minyan there every year on the yahrzeit? B’tzror Hachaim is the answer to all these questions.

Based in the USA and Israel, with decades of experience, B’tzror Hachaim takes care of every detail, from helping with the purchasing of the matzeiva, to yearly minyanim on the yahrzeit. They even will go on request for special needs, such as bringing an invitation to an upcoming simcha. For thousands of families, B’tzror Hachaim makes it feel like they have a family member close by who understands and cares for their needs as if it was their own.

The language barrier is one that many find difficult to navigate when burying a loved one in Eretz Yisroel, but there is no such issue with B’tzror Hachaim. B’tzror Hachaim is a fully English speaking company, avoiding any such difficulties. They know the ins and outs of every detail that is needed; from selecting the right matzeiva and inscription that will encompass the essence of a loved one, to maintaining the matzeivah, to visiting upon request. It is a great comfort for those families knowing that all the details are taken care of.

Thousands have already benefited from the services B’tzror Hachaim has to offer. Call today to see how they can help you, too.

GO TO OUR WEBSITE TODAY -https://www.bitzrorhachaim.com/