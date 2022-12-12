Watch Live: Amudim Is Addressing Crisis in Jewish Communities Worldwide!

57, 469, 500,000,0.

That seemingly random string of numbers won’t unlock a safe, nor will it identify an overseas bank account. Instead, that sequence of digits represents a seismic change in our communities, measuring Amudim’s global impact since its initial launch eight years ago.

Amudim has stepped up to the plate for families in 57 countries worldwide and 469 United States cities by answering over 500,000 calls for help, providing zero-cost lifesaving assistance.



While Amudim’s reach as a global entity is noteworthy, its presence in virtually every Jewish community makes it an organization that is relatable to nearly everyone on a personal level, particularly given the monumental increase in issues of mental health, abuse, and addiction in recent years.

Amudim’s Unite to Heal campaign, a 36-hour fundraiser whose previous live streams have drawn millions of worldwide followers, will be returning for a third time on December 11 and 12.

More than just a program that entertains and inspires with segments on mental health, community, religion, comedy, and Jewish music, Unite to Heal raises the lion’s share of Amudim’s annual budget, which this year totals $9 million, to serve those struggling with critical issues in Jewish communities near and far.

This year’s Livestream benefit will feature multiple unique thought-provoking segments.

Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm and Pastor Michael Fisher will discuss building bridges between the Jewish and African-American communities in a segment titled “Black Americans and Jewish Americans – How Do We Heal?”

Rachie Shnay will moderate a discussion with Joyce Azria and Charlene Aminoff. Titled “Three Blondes Walk Into a Business,” this discussion will be on how frum female entrepreneurs strike a balance between business and family.

Well-known personalities Rabbi Shais Taub, Rabbi Simon Jacobson and Rabbi Manis Friedman will address important issues in a feature moderated by Eda Schottenstein and Rivkah Krinsky, called “Unlocking Healthy and Happy Relationships: From the Inside Out.”

Rabbi Shay Schachter will moderate a conversation with Rabbi Larry Rothwachs, Rabbi Daniel Feldman, and Rabbi Aryeh Lebowitz. Titled “They Asked What!?! Mental Health and Its Real Life Implications on Psak Halacha,” this conversation will focus on difficult questions that arise.

Drawing support for mental health issues and crisis from both inside and outside the Jewish community, Unite to Heal will also feature many others, including Rabbi Hershel Schachter, Rabbi Efrem Goldberg, Jonathan Pollard, Ishay Ribo, Hillel Fuld, actor and comedian Tom Arnold, and former NBA star Eddy Curry.

More than just 36 hours of high-quality programming, Unite to Heal is the oxygen that helps Amudim continue its operations, which in turn provides lifesaving help to thousands each year. Amudim saw its call volume increase by 64 percent after the 2021 Unite to Heal Livestream, further illustrating the need for public support in order to help those in crisis.

For Amudim CEO and co-founder Rabbi Zvi Gluck, a donation to Unite to Heal is an investment in people, communities, and futures, one that comes with a considerable price tag.

“From day one, we did not want anyone to be afraid to call us for help because they couldn’t afford it,” said Gluck. “Our money comes from the public—it is the people who support us.”

“We need partners in the community to help us to raise that money,” said Gluck, adding, “Know that by supporting Amudim, you are saving lives.”

Donate to Unite to Heal and support Amudim’s lifesaving work at www.unitetoheal.com



