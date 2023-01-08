Train For A Quality Job In The Sought-After Field of IT! – PCS Open House This Wednesday, 01/11

PCS  IT Desktop & Network Support Course  

  • Receive hands-on training in computer hardware and configuration, operating systems and software, network hardware and technologies, active directory, and more. 

  • Over 90% employment rate from previous class 

  • Remote option available 

Train for a career that can lead to 4 of the top 10 tech jobs for 2022 (US News & World Report.) 

The PCS/Agudath Israel course placement advantage: 

  • 8 placement coordinators 

  • Decades of relationships with hundreds of firms 

  • Identifying job opportunities through PCS/Agudath Israel vast network 

Limited partial scholarships available.  

Open House:  Wednesday, January 11, 7:30 PM 

In Person: 1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center 
Join remotely: [email protected] for login/ Zoom information  
For more info: call 732-905-9700 ext. 606, email [email protected]