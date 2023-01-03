PCS Accounting Program – Virtual Israel Open House THIS Wednesday!

Make the Most of Your Time in Israel!

PCS/ FDU Accounting Course Open House

New! Israel Program!

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?

Make the most of your time in Israel and receive your Master’s Degree in Accounting from FDU, a degree from a top rated college, with a 98% placement rate.

Now available to Israel Students!

Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies. Many of our graduates are earning 250k+

Rated:

Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021)

Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021)





Serving: NY, NJ and NEW! Israel Option!

PCS Placement Advantage:

– 8 placement directors to help graduates find jobs

– Decades of relationships with 100’s of firms

– PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network





Virtual Open House!

Wednesday, January 4th

8:00 PM IST | 1:00 PM EST

To join remotely: Email: [email protected] for login/ conference number

For more information:

Men: [email protected] 732-905-9700 ext. 630

Women: [email protected] 732-367-1500