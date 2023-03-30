A Yissachar-Zevulun Shutfus With Shas Yiden Is Mehadrin Min Hamehadrin

Sponsored Content





YERUSHALAYIM • BNEI BRAK • BEIT SHEMESH • BEITAR • KRIYAT SEFER • LONDON

THE UNIQUE SHAS YIDEN SYSTEM SHOWS RESULTS

160 DAYS MORE LEARNING per year than the average kollel!

per year than the average kollel! Learning 7 DAYS/WEEK incl. erev Shabbos & Shabbos, erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov

incl. erev Shabbos & Shabbos, erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov Each avreich completes a A MINIMUM OF 13,555 DAF a year

a year 45 DAF A DAY + RASHI + TOSFOS = 9 daf + 4 chazoras on each

= 9 daf + 4 chazoras on each Detailed MONTHLY TESTS & farhers on 225 DAF

& farhers on HALF-YEAR TEST & farher on 1350 DAF

& farher on ANNUAL SHAS TEST & farher on 2711 DAF

& farher on PUBLIC FARHERS by Gedolei Hatorah (2-3 times a year)

The Halacha – The Shulchan Aruch in Yoreh De’ah #246 addresses the efficacy of a Yissachar-Zevulun Pact and states: It is considered as if the one supporting the learning learned all the Torah himself. Thus, those who support the Talmidei Chachomim at Shas Yiden, merit a portion in the annual 570,000 daf of Talmud Bavli that they study – a portion both in this world and the next!

Kolel Shas Yiden is a non-profit 501c3 organization. Tax ID# 27-3228076