New Career Opportunity Taking The Frum World By Storm

Sponsored Content





Insomnia affects the nights — and days of millions worldwide.

But someone is on a mission to change that.

For over a decade, Doron Lazarus, renowned sleep science coach and hypnotherapist, has successfully treated hundreds of patients suffering from sleep disorders — transforming their lives for the better.

“I was hooked on sleeping pills for years,” Doron shares, “I ran around to doctors and therapists, but got no answers until I discovered coaching techniques that changed my life and I use them now to help others.”

According to the American Sleep Association, one in five people struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep on a nightly basis.

“What’s even more astounding is that most go untreated,” the sleep expert explains. “Without quality sleep, a person becomes physically weak, emotionally drained, and mentally dulled — a shadow of themselves. It pains me that for every person I treat, there are millions more suffering.”

Ever since COVID hit, Doron left his day job and took on sleep coaching as his full-time position. With just a laptop, a headset, and a mission to effect change, Doron worked with clients the world over, becoming a leader in sleep science treatment.

“But the world needs more coaches to make a greater impact,” Doron stresses.

And that is how Sleep Coach Academy (SCA) began.

Directed by Doron, SCA is a comprehensive online health and business program, training individuals to become certified sleep coaches, in just 3 months, and run a successful practice online.

In contrast to other models, SCA integrates physical, mental, and emotional methods — giving you the tools to treat any type of sleep disorder at any age.

“Sleep is both a conscious and subconscious activity,” Lazarus explains, “Understanding a person holistically — from a biochemical and psychological perspective — we can uncover the underlying issue and target it effectively.”

But it’s not as complex as it sounds.

Although Doron holds a degree in psychobiology and is a hypnotherapist — his students proved they can be successful without it.

“Believe it or not, you do not need any prior medical background to become a sleep coach,” he goes on, “the course will give you the knowledge and skills to master tried-and-true methods I’ve been using for years.”

And it gets even better.

“This job is becoming popular in the frum community because it’s one of the most profitable business models with minimal investment and zero overhead — you can get yourself up and running with just a computer!”

“But what makes it really unique is the limitless growth potential.”

Lazarus continues.

“Because you’re solving a serious pain point in people’s lives — remotely, meeting clients wherever and whenever — you can earn a strong 6-figure income after just a few months of practice.”

With world and economic shifts like never before, it’s no wonder people are in search of self-employment options that won’t be replaced by computers anytime soon.

“The classes are fascinating!”

“Doron is so clear and informative — I’m enjoying every minute!”

“I feel so empowered to use these skills to help people live better!”

SCA students and graduates are forming a community of passionate people — ready to make a difference and a living — building the career of their (sleepiest) dreams.

“People ask me if I’m creating my own competition,” Doron laughs, “When we have one sleep coach for every 10,000 insomniacs — we’ll stop training.”

Wish you can work for yourself?

Love helping people?

Want to earn a strong income?

Sleep coaching may be for you.