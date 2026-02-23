Advertise
Israeli Hospitals Prepare For Possible Prolonged Conflict With Iran

Israeli security forces inspect a destroyed building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israel’s healthcare system is reportedly taking steps to prepare for a potential extended conflict with Iran, according to multiple media reports.

The Health Ministry is said to be evaluating contingency plans aimed at reducing hospital occupancy in the event of sustained hostilities. Among the measures under consideration is scaling back internal medicine departments by discharging stable patients who can safely continue recovery at home, thereby freeing up capacity for emergency cases.

Officials are also reportedly weighing the possibility of temporarily transferring medical personnel from central Israel — where staffing levels are relatively higher — to hospitals in peripheral regions that may face heavier strain during wartime.

In Tel Aviv, Assuta Ramat HaHayal has completed preparations for a 200-bed underground hospital facility, built at the request of the Health Ministry to ensure readiness during emergencies, Channel 12 reported. The fortified unit is designed to receive patients from public hospitals that lack sufficient protection.

The facility is also equipped with support systems and protected operating rooms above ground, enabling it to handle complex and extended surgical procedures for patients transferred from other hospitals if needed.

