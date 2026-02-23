Top U.S. General Urges Caution As Trump Weighs Iran Strike

A senior U.S. military official is reportedly warning President Donald Trump that military action against Iran could carry grave consequences, including the risk of a drawn-out regional war.

According to Axios, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine — the president’s top military adviser — has cautioned Trump and other senior officials that the stakes in confronting Iran are significantly higher than recent U.S. operations elsewhere.

Sources familiar with internal discussions say Caine has stressed that a strike on Iran could result in substantial American casualties and trigger broader escalation across the Middle East. While not ruling out military action, he is described by one source as a “reluctant warrior” on Iran. Another source characterized him as “clear-eyed and realistic” about both the definition of success and the potential fallout once hostilities begin.

The debate comes as the administration weighs whether to pursue military action or allow more time for diplomacy. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are reportedly pushing to extend negotiations and are scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Thursday. They argue that American leverage may increase over time and that diplomatic avenues should be fully exhausted before any strike is authorized.

President Trump has reportedly leaned toward military options in recent days but has agreed to permit additional diplomatic efforts before making a final determination.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been advocating for decisive action against Iran. However, according to a U.S. source cited in the report, Netanyahu left a recent meeting with Trump uncertain about the president’s ultimate position, reportedly asking afterward whether Trump is “still with us.”

