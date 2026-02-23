Trump Slams “Fake News” Reports On Iran, Defends Top General And Warns Of “Very Bad Day” If No Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump forcefully pushed back against reports claiming that his top military adviser has been cautioning against a prolonged military campaign targeting Iran.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump rejected the narrative that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Daniel Caine opposes military action.

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran,” Trump wrote.

“The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect,” the president continued. “General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.”

Trump praised Caine in emphatic terms, writing that he “is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World. He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack.”

The president also made clear that the ultimate decision rests with him.

“I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them.”

Trump’s remarks come amid escalating tensions and growing debate over whether Washington will pursue diplomacy or military action regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional activities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)