Eichler: “Why Isn’t The Attorney General Sanctioning Arab Crime Families?”

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs said on Monday that the Attorney General’s office refuses to advise the government on how to formulate policy and procedures for enforcement against Chareidi draft-eligible individuals.

According to an i24News report, Fuchs wrote to the court that “the Attorney General’s office does not act to help the government advance its policy according to law, but rather promotes its own agenda.” He added that “the draft law is in its final legislative stages” and includes significant enforcement measures.

Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon sent a letter to Fuchs demanding that government ministries expand sanctions against Bnei Torah. Among other measures, he called for canceling municipal property-tax discounts, revoking daycare subsidies, eliminating public transportation discounts, and revoking rental assistance.

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler addressed the new measures in a UTJ faction meeting, saying: “The official dictatorship issued a letter requiring the government to immediately deny property tax discounts to the Chaeidim, deny daycare subsidies for their children, deny public transportation discounts, deny access to the ‘discounted housing’ program, and deny rental and mortgage assistance.”

Eichler emphasized: “The dictator even added: ‘These steps must be adopted immediately—no legislation is required for this.'”

Eichler added: “Imagine what the ‘enlightened public’ and the media would do if such an order were issued to fight crime families who have murdered hundreds of people in recent years. After all, no one would dare suggest using such draconian discrimination against their families.”

“Woe to them and to the regime of terror that seeks to eradicate lomdei Torah and has turned them into criminals more dangerous than the murderers rampaging in the crime world. We as a faction must not remain silent about this, and must take drastic steps to shake the entire world.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)