The Attorney General’s Move Against Shin Bet Chief David Zini

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is planning to publish a legal opinion banning Shin Bet chief David Zini from involvement in operations related to Gaza, Channel 14 reported on Sunday evening.

The report cited sources in the Justice Ministry who said that after the legal establishment’s initial attempts to harm Zini in the wake of the investigation of his brother Betzalel failed, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon, backed by Baharav-Miara, is drafting an opinion prohibiting Zini from handling Gaza-related matters, including smuggling attempts.

The opinion, which is being drafted in coordination with the Shin Bet’s legal advisor (a holdover from ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar’s tenure), could seriously damage the Shin Bet’s efforts to prevent smuggling. The report noted that the operation against weapons smuggling into Israel from Egypt was initiated by Zini when he took office.

“Such a prohibition, which is forming against Zini after the investigation has concluded, indictments have been filed against all those involved, and all those involved are no longer active in the field, is a petty, severe, and unnecessary blow to national security—no less,” wrote Channel 14 journalist Yaakov Bardugo. “Imagine, for example, that Gil Limon would inform the IDF Chief of Staff that he is barred from handling the Air Force.”

The left has made multiple attempts to harm Zini, with three former Shin Bet chiefs even submitting a petition to the Supreme Court that consisted entirely of inciteful Haarez reports.

A criminal investigation was subsequently launched against the three ex-chiefs for refusing to transfer classified information.

