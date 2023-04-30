An ALS Story In Our Community – See How You Can Assist Rockland Chesed Network In Giving This Family What They Need

Sponsored Content





A loving husband and father, a successful and respected professional who eight months ago walked on his own two feet has contracted ALS and is now entirely dependent on others for his most basic needs. Once independent, strong, and energetic, his muscles are almost completely unresponsive. His days used to be spent providing for his family and learning Torah. Now his days are spent in bed or in a wheelchair.

He has suffered repeated infections and complications.

The family needs $15,000 per week, for his extensive care and treatment needs, above Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

– Alan Rosenstock

Rockland Chesed Network

[email protected]

(845)-356-0202 ext. 304

A little about RCN:

Rockland Chesed Network provides support for the community, by the community. Whether you can make a donation or volunteer, we need your help to keep doing what we do.

If you’d like to learn more about our services or find out how you can get involved, you can reach us at: [email protected] or 845-356-0202 x 301



