PCS/FDU Accounting Course Open House – Start Your Accounting Career With A Step Ahead

Sponsored Content





PCS/ FDU Accounting Course Open House

Happening THIS Sunday, May 7th

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?

A Masters in Accounting from PCS/FDU will provide you with endless opportunities, now – and in the future

Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies. Many of our graduates are earning 250k+

Serving NY, NJ and Remote options.

Now available to Israel Students!

Rated:

Best Universities Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2023)

Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2023)

PCS Placement Advantage:

– 98% Employment Rate

– 8 placement directors to help graduates find jobs

– Decades of relationships with 100’s of firms

– PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

Open House!

Sunday, May 7th, 2023

at 7:30 PM EST

To Join in Person: PCS, 1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center, Lakewood.

To join remotely: Email: [email protected] for login/ conference number

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email.

For more information:

Men: [email protected] 732-905-9700 ext. 630

Women: [email protected] 732-367-1500

Visit our website: www.pcsnynj.org

WATCH:

