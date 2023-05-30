NONPROFITS have been desperate for an event like this!

Mishpacha’s annual Nonprofit Conference is back!
With an unbelievable program that you can’t miss, the conference brings together nonprofit executives and professionals for a day of learning, networking, and inspiration. You will leave with new insights, strategies, and connections to help your organization thrive.
If you work in a nonprofit organization, this event is for you!
The conference will feature keynote speeches, workshops, lectures, a trade show, and hundreds of networking opportunities. Workshops will cover topics important to your organization such as fundraising, technology, grant writing, executive leadership, and more. A highlight of the conference will be the Keynote Address presented by Eli Beer, the legendary Founder and President of United Hatzalah.
Schedule for Tuesday, June 6:
- 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Breakfast & Registration
- 10:00 AM – 10:10 AM: Opening remarks
- 10:10 AM – 11:35 AM: Workshops – Sessions 1A & 1B (concurrent)
- 11:35 AM – 1:00 PM: Workshops – Sessions 2A & 2B (concurrent)
- 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Lunch with 2 keynote addresses. (presented by Eli Beer and Andres Spokoiny)
- 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Networking, Trade show, & Afternoon lectures
Can’t make it for the full day? No need to pay for a full ticket. We have 3 ticket options to choose from to cater to all schedules: All-day Access* (from 9 – 6), Half-day Access* (from 1 – 6), and Networking Access (from 3 – 6). *limited quantity
Are you joining the workshops? Get the answers your looking for! Register for an All-day access ticket, choose the sessions you will be attending, and send us your questions for the presenter(s) to incorporate in their session.
Receive 15% off when registering using YWN’s exclusive link: www.eventbrite.com/e/626413739357/?discount=YWN
Diamond Sponsors: Admire. Charidy. Feiner Grant Solutions. Gold Sponsor: Fast Track Digital. Silver Sponsor: Abbey & Co. Refreshments Sponsor: The Chesed Fund
Contact Avi at [email protected] for more information
Looking forward to seeing you!