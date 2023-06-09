Momentous: Over 1,500 Girls Will Gather Together To Say Nishmas During Ohel Sarala’s Historic Event

All single girls and women are invited to join us for an evening of connection and introspection culminating our 40-day journey.
On Wednesday, June 14th- Prepare for an Unforgettable Experience!
Join thousands of girls as we sing and be inspired together n the historic event hosted by Ohel Sarala.
✦ Speakers: Rav Gav Friedman, Charlene Aminoff
✦ Kumzitz with Chayale Neuhaus
✦ Exclusive Musical Presentation featuring Abie Rotenberg & Baruch Levine
Limited Seating Available – Hurry and Reserve Your Seat for this special event!
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of a remarkable gathering. Mark your calendar and reserve your seat now!