Preserve Your Most Important Relationships with Donor Retention

Sponsored Content





Have you ever wondered who your top donors are, across multiple crowdfunding campaigns?

Do you wish you you could tell which of your donors has yet to contribute to a given campaign, so you can personally reach out to them?

It is a well-established fact in the world of fundraising that a past donor is the most valuable relationship you can maintain. Someone who has already given to your cause, is more likely to do so again in the future. They believe in your mission and have already acted upon this belief in the past. Now all you need to do is act.

The Chesed Fund’s newest feature, Donor Retention, makes this process of identifying your key relationships a very simple and straightforward process.

Simply visit the Donor Retention page and see a summary of all your donors ordered by largest cumulative contributor first.

And with a simple selection from a dropdown menu, you can select any campaign to see which donors haven’t given yet, arranged from highest past cumulative donations. This means that it’s never been easier to see which of your most generous supporters has yet to contribute to a campaign you are currently running – and give them a call.

The best part? The more you use The Chesed Fund for your different fundraising needs throughout the year, the more valuable the data becomes, as the historic behaviors of your donors are instantly reflected to you whenever you need it.

Donor retention is the latest feature The Chesed Fund’s suite of premium digital fundraising tools, and is automatically available to all premium accounts.