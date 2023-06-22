An Evening to Remember: Grand Chag Hasmicha Dinner and Ceremony





Over 300 rabbonim, musmachim, family, and friends, joined together for an evening of celebration, and a grand smicha ceremony.

Machon Smicha is a unique, online, halacha-learning program that makes learning, getting tested, and receiving smicha possible. The Machon offers many rigorous and high-level programs including Smicha, Hilchos Shabbos, Dayanus, Chuppah v’Kiddushin, and many more.

And on Tuesday night, the culmination of over 150 men’s journey through the smicha program culminated in a Chag Hasmicha for the ages.

The Chag Hasmicha began with a cocktail dinner hour, which was followed by the official program wherein specially produced films were shown, inspirational words from rabbonim as well as musmachim were spoken, and exciting new initiatives were announced.

The Smicha certificates were handed out to the musmachim with great fanfare, and the ceremony was followed by a dessert buffet.

Additionally, in honor of Machon Smicha’s new Hilchos Shabbos course, which begins in two weeks, a brand new English translation of the Shulchan Aruch on Hilchos Shabbos by Machon Smicha was handed out as a memento.

In all, the evening showcased a beautiful achdus and ahavas yisrael, as musmachim representing different communities, ages and stages in life all came together to celebrate the learning of Torah.

Machon Smicha’s next semester begins in two weeks, on 2 July 2023 (13 Tammuz 5783). To learn more, or to register, visit onlinemachon.com.



