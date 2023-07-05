Sponsored Content





The Tesla Raffle Returns! Drive the Dream and SAVE with July 4th Ticket Deals!

Back for its 9th consecutive year, Chicago Chesed Fund’s annual Tesla Raffle is officially underway!

One lucky winner will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to choose between a Tesla Model S, Y, X, Cybertruck, or a $50,000 cash alternative!

This is one electric-fueled raffle you don’t want to miss, and for a limited time only, you can snag a special deal on your tickets!

Standard ticket price: $100

Exclusive July 4th bulk purchase discounts:

2 tickets for $200 $175

3 tickets for $300 $250

13 tickets for $1,300 $1,000

35 tickets for $3,500 $2,500

75 tickets for $7,500 $5,000

To get these deals, be sure to use code JULY4 at checkout.

But WAIT! That’s not all!

Also returning this year is our exclusive Tesla Tequila BONUS RAFFLE!

For your chance to win the official Tesla Tequila – valued at $1,600, just purchase at least 2 Tesla Raffle tickets.

2 Tesla Raffle tickets = 2 Tesla Tequila tickets!

3 Tesla Raffle tickets = 3 Tesla Tequila tickets!

And so on!

But hurry – eligibility for the bonus raffle and the July 4th special pricing is only available until Tuesday, July 11th, 2023!

Don’t wait! Enter today for a chance to drive the dream!

To purchase your tickets, visit CCFRaffle.com or call 847.679.7799 x170





All proceeds from the raffle benefit Chicago Chesed Fund’s 80+ programs and services, including the food pantry, job search assistance, therapeutic services support, government program navigation, fertility treatment funding, and more.

Ma’aser money may be used towards the purchase of raffle tickets.

Previous winners:

Levi Israel, Chicago, IL – 2022 winner

David Schreiber, Evanston, IL – 2021 winner

Mitch Zolty, Toronto, ON – 2020 winner

David Haziza, Brooklyn, NY – 2019 winner

David Hartman, Lincolnwood, IL – 2018 winner

Waygee Ho, Queens, NY – 2017 winner

Avromi Russel, Jerusalem, Israel – 2016 winner

Elan Magence, Chicago, IL – 2015 winner

*Restrictions apply. See website for details