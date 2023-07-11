Sponsored Content





Little Yael was a precocious toddler when her infectious giggles were replaced with pitiful cries of pain.

From one minute to the next, blood cancer attacked and thrust her and her family on a wild, frightening roller coaster consisting of treatments and prayers.

But G-d’s mercy prevailed and Yael was miraculously cured.

With immense relief, her family disembarked, grateful to once again be on stable ground.

But not for long.

The cancer is back. Stronger than ever.

Yael, now 3, has slim chances. Cancer is an insidious thing and if the spread of the disease is not stopped immediately, she will die.

We, her Jewish brothers, cannot let that happen.

It will take $120,000 to vanquish the rapid spread of dangerous cells and save Yael’s life.

Please have mercy on precious Yael and help us raise the necessary funds.

Lets give Yael the best chance she has!

And in this merit may G-d bless you with health, happiness and peace and may you never know such pain!

Click here