The Film That Draws The Largest Audience Every Tisha B’av





Embark On A Soul-Stirring Journey This Tisha B’Av With Yoel Gold’s “SOULED”.

Filmed in multiple countries on various continents, “Souled” highlights the spark that shines in every Jew, capturing the ineffable essence and luminescence that resides within every member of our nation, a luminous spark that yearns to be kindled. You’ll find yourself drawn into a world of trials, tribulations, and triumphs—a journey that embodies the quintessence of the Neshamah experience.

Over the past several years, Hashkifa’s films have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people around the world, and for many, the Tisha B’Av films have been their pinnacle uplifting moment on Tisha B’Av. Yoel Gold’s Tisha B’Av films have gained momentum and become a staple of remarkable Tisha Báv inspiration.

No one tells a story quite like the inimitable Rabbi Yoel Gold, and this summer, you are in for a treat, as the master storyteller and producer skillfully intertwines a symphony of captivating tales, crafting a tapestry of inspiration in a fashion you’ve never experienced before.

“Souled” is a collection of some of the most moving, soul-stirring, uplifting stories you have ever heard.

Through the twists and turns of each tale, you’ll witness the raw power of resilience and the all-powerful Hand of the One Above.

The goal of this riveting new production, says Rabbi Gold, is to help people get in touch with their own Neshamos. Rabbi Gold observes, “They say, ‘What’s out of sight is out of mind.’ Because we live in a visually driven world, we easily forget the invisible, which is usually what matters most…in this case, our neshamah.” So how do you produce a visual presentation on the subliminal and spiritual?

It’s been pointed out that the Hebrew word for spiritual is ruach, wind, because like the wind, you can’t see it or touch it, but you can feel it. Sometimes it feels like a soft breeze that’s brushing over us, gently prodding us to do better. Other times, it hits us like a tornado, keeping us awake at night, and pushing us to change the entire landscape of our lives.

That is the essence of “Souled.” The featured stories in this brand-new film show us how the eternal nature of our neshamah is infinitely more powerful than we can imagine. You’ll be inspired by how, in the face of adversity, the human spirit can soar to unimaginable heights, overcoming daunting obstacles.

In story after story, you’ll see – and experience! – that unique soul-feeling that can’t be put into words. Billionaires, Olympians, and entire communities have been impacted in life-changing ways by that soul-feeling…and now, in Rabbi Yoel Gold’s trademark fashion, you will feel it too.

Saw the sneak preview?

“Souled” will stream on-demand this Tisha B’Av only on Hashkifa.com.

Make sure that you’re inspired this Tisha B’Av by reserving your ticket now!