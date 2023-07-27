MOVING PHOTO: How HaRav Aharon Leib Shteinman Spent Tisha B’av





The following is Via Sparks of a Nation:

He lived a pure humble life, learning Torah constantly in his room, hardly eating or sleeping. He became renowned as one of the greatest gedolim of our day, influencing hundreds of thousands the world over.

Rav Aharon Leib Shteinman zt”l was a throwback to a bygone world. He derived no enjoyment from olam hazeh. His life was Torah, his being was Torah, and he lived a simple life in a simple apartment. All he did all day was learn Torah, perform mitzvos and help people. What negius can a person like that have? It is no wonder that he had siyata diShmaya.

The gentle man who had lived his life far from the headlines was propelled into a leadership position after Rav Elazar Menachem Man Shach felt that he was unable to continue carrying the burdens of Klal Yisroel.

Rav Aharon Leib sought no earthly pleasures for himself. He ate the most meager portions of food and sat on chairs without backs.

And so we come to the photo seen above, depicting the rosh yeshiva on Tisha B’Av when he was approximately 100 years old. At that time, and at that age, it was difficult for him to sleep on the floor, which had previously been his custom on Tisha B’Av. Thus, he requested that a stone be placed on his bed, so that he can “rest” his head on the uncomfortable, cold, unforgiving surface, his expression of mourning for the churban evident to those fortunate to witness the surreal scene.

