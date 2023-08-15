Yad Batya Is Offering YOU A Chance To Win A Family Trip To Orlando!





Picture this: 4 days and 5 nights in a stunning villa, but that’s not all! We’re also throwing in airfare for 6 AND 6 tickets to a park of your choice!

Here’s the scoop:

Prize: Family Trip to Orlando

Accommodations: Gorgeous Villa

Includes: Airfare for 6 + Park Tickets

Cost: Only $18 per ticket!

Yad Batya L’Kallah’s mission has been simple: we provide quality essentials so every Kallah can set up her home with dignity.

It’s been 35 years. 23,017 Kallahs. 35 volunteers. 4 continents.

Every Kallah is treated like family. Because this is what we’d want for our sisters. They’re your sisters, too.

Enter to win a family vacation and help build a Kallah’s new home.