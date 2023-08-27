Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 4:13: Reb Moyshe Silk – Kedushas Levi

Sponsored Content





Reb Moyshe Silk, an American attorney, writer, and former government official, is quite an accomplished individual. Much of the world knows him as Mitchell Silk, a brilliant legal mind, an authority on Chinese law and infrastructure finance, and the only Chassidic Jew ever confirmed by the Senate to one of the highest positions in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and, for that matter, the U.S. Government.

Many people are privileged to know him as Reb Moyshe, a talmid chacham of note, a gifted writer, and a talented teacher of Torah.

Despite the many accolades he’s received, perhaps Reb Moyshe’s most notable accomplishment to date is his translation and elucidation of Kedushas Levi, one of the greatest Chassidic classics on the Torah, written by Rav Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev. Kedushas Levi has been treasured and studied for more than two centuries, and now, Reb Moyshe’s magnificent edition, published by the Mesorah Heritage Foundation in three volumes, brings Kedushas Levi to English readers in all its grandeur. We spoke to Reb Moyshe to gain his insight into the effort he invested in producing this work.

