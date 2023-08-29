Answering the Call: Support the Granddaughter of Torah Royalty

Sponsored Content





In the heart of Yerushalayim, a tale of strength and Emunah unfolds. Leah Elyashiv, a 20-year-old orphan and granddaughter of Torah royalty, is embarking on a journey that tugs at our collective heartstrings. Descended from the esteemed Rav Elyashiv zt”l, Leah’s lineage is steeped in Torah and Chesed.





A Test of Faith:

Struck by tragedy—her mother’s painful passing and her father’s incarceration—Leah stands undeterred. Her home, once a sanctuary for orphans, widows, and the lonely, is now devoid of parental presence. But the flame of her mother’s Chesed burns in her heart.





A Unique Opportunity:

Leah’s engagement to a devoted scholar is a glimmer of hope, a chance at rebuilding. Yet, the path to the chuppah is laden with obstacles. As a family that always gave, they find themselves in need. This is where our community, bound by shared values, can make a profound difference.





Join the Movement:

Our tradition teaches that assisting a bride to wed is a sacred endeavor. It’s a mitzvah of the highest order, one that reverberates in eternity. By rallying around Leah, we perpetuate her family’s legacy of kindness and support a Torah legacy like no other.





Take Action:

Stand beside Leah and be part of her story. Your contribution is more than financial; it’s a vote of confidence, an embrace of unity. Let’s transform her journey into a triumph, her wedding into a celebration of resilience and unity.





Donate Now:

https://thechesedfund.com/oyb/rav-elyashiv-ztl-granddaughter?aff=tlsart

Join hands with the Torah community as we uplift Leah and her groom, Yitzchak Elchanan Spitzer, into their new life. Your donation fuels the flames of hope and ensures that Torah values continue to shine brightly.

Let’s make Leah’s wedding a testament to our unwavering bond. Donate today and be part of this enduring tale of faith and support.

Donate Now

https://thechesedfund.com/oyb/rav-elyashiv-ztl-granddaughter?aff=tlsart