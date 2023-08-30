Your Story Will Energize Our Educators – and Get Your Teacher Entered Into A Raffle!

Sponsored Content





Torah Umesorah’s Share Hama’alos campaign continues to elicit memorable moments of mechanchim and mechanchos impacting their students from across the spectrum of Klal Yisroel’s collective memory. But there are so many other stories still waiting to be told.

Everyone has a story. Whether you are a student or a parent, you have an anecdote to share that illustrates the greatness of our mechanchim and mechanchos and inspires all of us to go the extra mile in our own lives. Share Hamaalos is YOUR opportunity to share YOUR story.

Ailu devarim she’ain lahem shiur. We recite this passage every morning – these are mitzvos that have no limit. This statement of limitlessness can be applied to our educators as well – there is no shiur, no limit, to the dedication, the care, the effort that our Rebbeim and Moros invest in the children of Klal Yisroel, the future of Klal Yisroel, the hopes and dreams of Klal Yisroel. And our educators deserve that their stories be shared.

But your story does even more than that! The Maalos that you Share energize our educators, uplift our chinuch and elevate our world. Even better, the teacher whose story you share will be entered into a raffle for a trip to Eretz Yisroel! And a raffle to join the Torah Umesorah Florida Conference or TU Teacher Conference!

It’s YOUR turn to say thank you and Share the Ma’alos. Take a few moments to recall a moment where a Rebbe or Morah went above and beyond, without a shiur, and made a difference forever. Send us that highlight that highlights your teacher’s limitless dedication.





Join the effort. Inspire others. Share your story.

ShareHamaalos.com

Share your story via email or video:

[email protected]

Call in and record your story: 718-766-4554