Today’s the Day to Invest in Eternity

It’s two weeks to Rosh Hashana.

Two weeks until we stand in front of the Ribbono Shel Olam, beseeching Him to grant us a sweet new year.

We’re all looking for ways to increase our zechusim to be inscribed in the Book of Life.

What better way to do that than to connect to Torah and be part of those who sustain the world with their learning?

Today is the Day: Yom Adir

The day when the world unifies to directly support our yungeleit and their families.

By contributing every day, any amount, you are connecting to greatness and solidifying your commitment to Torah and those who learn it. This is how, no matter where you are, you can be in the Bais Medrash — enabling the Adirei HaTorah to shteig with peace of mind, being part of their learning, and reaping the eternal rewards.

Because, if you’re part of Klal Yisroel, you want to be part of Adireinu.

This year, as you enter the Yemei Hadin, stand with the zechus of the Torah World alongside you.

Become an Adireinu Ambassador. Invest in eternity.

Adireinu.com