Nothing at Jerusalem Estates is ever ordinary – How the lobbies came by their intricate latticework?

How the lobbies came by their intricate latticework?

As we near the final stages of construction at Jerusalem Estates, we’ll be going back in time to review some of the details of the project. This month, we’ll focus on one of the centerpieces – the golden latticework hanging in each of the 13 lobbies, an objet d’art which captivates all who enter.

This highly unique, aluminum and gold-plated pattern, referred to locally as “משרבייה”, is an intricate feature with carved latticework of Arabic origin. Architect and interior designer Sari Gerstein collaborated with world-renowned metalworkers Sagdor Steel, taking inspiration from the architecture of historical Jerusalem, as well as the ancient coins at the core of the project’s marketing. The imposing, 20-foot tall masterpiece manages to merge these elements with cutting-edge, modern design for a fusion which is elegant, refreshing, and utterly breathtaking.

The sketches evolved throughout a lengthy design and collaboration process until the team reached the final, a complex product that is stunning in its beauty: chiseled at varying depths, and subtly shaded to leave a powerful impression at first glance. The finished piece weighed in a half a ton and required eight people to lift it. It was mounted several centimeters off the wall to simulate a floating effect, and backlit by soft, partially concealed light.

This is one of countless elements imbued with incredible talent, effort and artistry, all to attain the level of thoughtful design that graces Jerusalem Estates.