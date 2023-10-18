Our elderly spent most of their lives helping us…now, especially during wartime, help us be a helping hand to them.

Sponsored Content





As the sirens blast and the citizens of Israel run to their bomb shelters, who is there to help the elderly reach their place of safety? Who helps the elderly deal with the trauma? The cost of post traumatic therapy for the elderly is astronomical. This is not something that anyone budgeted for. The thought of these cost paint the budget red.

Aguda Lmaan Hazaken (ALH) is a well-established association that cares for the elderly in Bnei Brak. Their services include day centers, consultation, nursing, online resources, and supportive communities. They bring light and happiness back into the lives of all of their members.

Click the link below to learn more about them.

https://www.aguda-zaken.com/

As the war progresses, they have added programs to their already robust services to cater to the elderly’s war related issues. ALH is best geared for this mission as they already know the elderly populace because they have been caring for many of them since long before this war began. Each and every member gets viewed as a whole person and their care plan is designed to cover all of their needs from head to toe.

The special programs that were added for the war have been added at a great expense. Now ALH needs your help to keep these programs going! Your donation will go directly to ALH for them to help more and more elderly members. In the Zechus of this great Mitzvah, may Hashem Bentch you with a long and happy life filled with much Nachas from your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

To Send Check: Make Payable to World of Tzedaka

(Tomchei Tzedaka Corp Tax ID: 814838703)

Mail to PO Box 1003 Lakewood, NJ 08701

Please Specify for Aguda Lmaan Hazaken

To Send Zelle: Send to [email protected]

Please Specify for Aguda Lmaan Hazaken