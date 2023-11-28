War Zone No Deterrent for Charidy and Expert Panelists – Join Upcoming Fundraising Masterclass, Wed Nov 29th at 10 a.m. EST, Zoom, Courtesy of the Charidy Foundation

Sponsored Content





The war in Israel has impacted the world of fundraising in every sector. For some industries, the global surge in enthusiasm for Israel and the IDF means it has never been easier to secure donations. However, most organizations find themselves struggling to navigate today’s unexpected series of nuanced difficulties in the world of fundraising.

Challenging times call for leadership and experience. As organizations adjust to the reality of fundraising during the ongoing war, crowdfunding innovator Charidy recognizes the growing need for seasoned guidance and real-time, front-lines insight.

Rising to address concern and dispel confusion in the art of wartime fundraising, Charidy brings a unique panel of experts together to share invaluable information in tomorrow’s webinar. Elizabeth Abel, Senior VP of CCS Fundraising; Alan Secter, Senior Director of Institutional Advancement at Yeshiva University; Atera Solow, Executive Director of American Friends of Migdal Ohr; and Senior Fundraising Specialist Menachem Siegal of Charidy will offer insights into the shifting landscape of fundraising. Moderator Chaya Abelsky, Charidy Senior Campaign Manager, joins her fellow experts in this authoritative discussion of successful fundraising, perseverance, and growth in the face of uncertainty.

Designed for institutional leaders, Charidy’s Insight into Israel masterclass presents an opportunity for you to connect directly with industry experts and discover how to fund your organization in times of turmoil. Together, we can strengthen our communities, one fundraiser at a time.