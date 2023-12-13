On The Frontlines Around The World: Chabad Shluchim On Every Front

Sponsored Content





During the current times of war and widespread antisemitism, Chabad Shluchim around the world stand on the front lines as ambassadors of Judaism, light, love and kindness. From New York to New Zealand, Toronto to Tibet, Shluchim are on the front lines of a diverse range of demographics and communities across the world.





On the front lines of War: In Israel, the Shluchim are on the front lines of the war effort, spiritually and physically mobilizing the soldiers and visiting soldiers wounded in battle. They have been physically assisting the hundreds of thousands of displaced Israelis, some of whom have lost their homes and family members. They arrange therapists to help those with emotional pain and provide therapeutic services for soldiers with PTSD. In Ukraine, the Shluchim are similarly on the front lines, helping Ukrainian Jews in so many ways and ensuring their needs are taken care of.

On the front lines of Communities: Shluchim are leading and illuminating thousands of Jewish communities around the world. From the largest communities in the most populous cities to the smallest communities in the remote and rural areas.

On the front lines of College Campuses: in the face of a huge rise in hate and anti-semitism on campus, the Shluchim on campus are helping and inspiring the Jewish students with a sense of Jewish pride and unity.

On the front lines of: Jewish Education, Hebrew Schools, Summer Camps, the Workforce, Senior Homes, Hospitals, and Prisons.

As we speak, hundreds of Shluchim are participating in a world-changing campaign to raise funds for their work on the front lines of their respective Chabad Houses.





The broad participation of Shluchim around the world is making this campaign truly special, and the flood of generous support has been extraordinary! More than 10 million dollars have been raised so far, impacting Shluchim, communities, and Jews of every age, place, and demographic, the world over!

This campaign presents an incredible opportunity to team up with Chabad Shluchim and stand on the front lines of Judaism, Israel, Jewish pride, unity, light, education, community, and loving-kindness.

For more information about Chabad Global Giving Day 4 please follow this link: https://Charidy.com/chabad?utm_source=ywnarticle