Amudim Calls on Jews Worldwide to Stand United

Sponsored Content





Unite to Heal, Amudim’s annual worldwide livestream, is returning for its fourth consecutive year with 36 solid hours of star-studded programming that will inspire, educate, and entertain. Titled Stand United, the fundraiser will kick off on December 17th at 9 AM EST in an all-out effort to help support Amudim’s crucial mission of aiding struggling Jews around the world.

Since it first opened its doors nine years ago, Amudim has shattered stigmas by shedding light on the sexual abuse, addiction and mental health issues that exist in every Jewish community. Lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding these difficult issues has empowered those who had previously suffered in silence to seek lifesaving help. Reflecting that reality, Amudim has grown from a small office with a staff of three, to a global organization that has fielded more than 484,500 crisis calls and opened over 17,000 cases since 2014.

While the life-changing trauma that hit the entire Jewish world on October 7th created an unprecedented awareness of what it means to be in crisis, it also triggered a massive wave of solidarity, one that has left communities standing tall, strong, and united.

“The words ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ are imprinted in our minds from the time we are kids, but in recent weeks they have taken on a new meaning for all of us,” explained Amudim CEO Rabbi Zvi Gluck. “Seeing people rising to the occasion and taking responsibility for each other has been heartwarming, and we need to keep that momentum going. There are so many people in our communities who live in a war zone of another kind on a daily basis, and they desperately need our support and understanding.”

Running straight through until 9 PM December 18th, Unite to Heal is a cornucopia of content, with something for everyone on its all-star schedule. In addition to tackling the mental health issues that are at the core of Amudim’s mission in a variety of segments with experts in the field discussing topics including healthy relationships and helping children in crisis, Unite to Heal will feature thought-provoking conversations between Rabbi Dovid Bashevkin and Dr. Yakov Friedman, and Nachi Gordon and Momo Bauman.

Unite to Heal will provide viewers with a unique perspective, allowing them to witness the ongoing challenges through the eyes of Israelis, with Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Sivan Rahav-Meir, Hillel Fuld, Rabbi Judah Mischel, Arky Steinman and Rabbi Asher Weiss all sharing their insights, while influencers Rivky Rabinowitz, Lizzy Savetsky, and Rachie Schnay describe their new role as warriors in the world of social media.

Unite to Heal’s extensive musical program will feature the talents of Alex Clare, Itzik Dadya, Benny Friedman, Bracha Jaffe, Simcha Leiner, Shulem Lemmer, Eli Marcus, Joey Newcomb, Avi Perets, Shlomo Simcha, Beri Weber, Yoni Z and so many more. It will also include three carpool karaoke segments, as well as tributes to Michoel Schnitzler and Dedi, both of whom passed away this year.

Beyond its role as a showcase of informative segments, curated entertainment, and delightful surprises, Unite to Heal has become a powerful platform for the global Jewish community. This year, under the theme of ‘Stand United,’ the event is a poignant reflection of Am Yisrael’s resilience, unwavering solidarity, and its collective determination to confront challenging issues head-on, regardless of the difficulties that may arise. More than just a day and a half of programming, Unite to Heal beckons individuals worldwide to join hands, emphasizing that standing united is not merely a choice, but an integral expression of a shared commitment to Am Yisrael.

“Amudim is here every day, for every Jew, answering the call of our friends, neighbors, and relatives no matter what the need,” explained Rabbi Gluck. “Standing united is our only choice and we all need to stand together for Am Yisrael in every crisis.”

Stand with Amudim December 17th and 18th, and Unite to Heal.

It is important that we raise the funds they need so they can continue their vital work.