Look to the future with ICA’s software development program

Careers in tech and software development are all the rage these days. They also work well for heimishe men who are looking for flexible career opportunities in a kosher environment.

ICA has developed a fast-tracked program to get students with an affinity for tech to a fulfilling career in 12 months.

Our 6-part program is a full stack course, covering both front-end and back-end, with a major focus on back-end programming.

Part 1: Introduction to Computers and Programming

Delve into the historical overview of computers and the web, learning the basics of computer architecture and programming.

Part 2: Front End Javascript Programming

Discover the world of variables, arrays, and functions with JavaScript — the easiest of all programming languages.

Part 3: Front-end HTML and CSS Web Development

HTML and CSS are the fundamentals of front-end web development, allowing you to create visual interfaces for your programs.

Part 4: Backend C# Programming with .net Core

This is where the exciting stuff happens. You’ll learn the difference between back-end and front-end programming, and learn C# — a very popular programming language.

Part 5: Database Design and SQL

Databases allow your program to save data in a structured way, and SQL is the language of databases, which will allow you to read, write, update, and delete your records.

Part 6: Making it Real

Every web program needs to be hosted on the web. You’ll learn how to host your program and secure it, sharing it and collaborating with other developers.

After completing ICA’s software development program, you’ll be ready for a career as a

Full Stack Software Developer

Back-End Programmer

Project Manager for Web Development

Independent Web Developer

Reach out to ICA for more information or to sign up.

