Unlock Your Potential with YU Global: The Future of Skills-Based Employment

YU Global, is where your ambition meets a sea of opportunity. In a world where the job market is rapidly evolving, YU Global stands at the forefront, offering a pathway to success for those seeking to either enter the job market for the first time or find a new career path. Our mission is simple yet profound: to provide high-quality, competencybased education and training that equips you with the skills employers are actively seeking.

The landscape of employment is changing. According to a recent study by titled “The Emerging Degree Reset,” there is a significant shift in hiring practices. Employers are increasingly prioritizing skills over traditional degrees. The study reveals a notable trend: between 2017 and 2019, 46% of middle-skill and 31% of high-skill occupations experienced significant resets in degree requirements. This change is more than a shortterm response to the pandemic; it represents a structural shift in the job market, opening up 1.4 million jobs to individuals without college degrees over the next five years.

At YU Global, we understand that the key to unlocking these opportunities lies in skillsbased training. Our certificates and trainings are meticulously designed to align with the demands of today’s job market. Regardless of your educational background our programs are tailored to empower you with the skills you need.

Our courses are not just online making them convenient for your schedule; they are alive with interaction and engagement. We include activities, videos, readings, opportunities to apply what you have learned. Each week, you will have the opportunity to connect with your peers and instructors in live online meetups, fostering a learning environment that is both collaborative and supportive. Our cohort-based, teacher-led approach ensures that you are not just a number in a system, but a valued and active member of a community of learners.

The programs at YU Global are more than just educational courses; they are a journey towards a brighter future. By focusing on practical, employment-focused skills, we prepare you to not only enter the job market but to excel in it. Whether it’s improving your communication skills, mastering the art of problem-solving, or developing technical expertise in your chosen field, YU Global is here to guide you every step of the way. And when you finish your course—come to your cyber career center for free. We’ll help you find that job.

In these challenging times, hope and opportunity are more important than ever. YU Global is committed to being a source of both. We are not just an education provider; we are a partner in your journey to success. With the shift towards skills-based hiring, there has never been a better time to invest in yourself and your future. Join us at YU Global, and let’s unlock your potential together.