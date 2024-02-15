Journey to Italy Without Leaving Brooklyn: Simpson Jewelers’ ‘Port To Portofino’ Sales Event

In 1959, a small and unassuming jewelry store opened under the name Simpson Jewelers. Since then, this family-run business has grown and thrived, as they built a much-deserved reputation for their honesty, attention to detail, and personalized customer service.

Now, over 60 years from its founding<br>Simpson Jewelers is known as the go-to jewelry store for those looking for great value, unique masterpieces, and outstanding craftsmanship. It’s a place where every piece is truly a treasure.

Simpson associates and family members travel the world each season to manufacture and source the newest and finest jewelry and luxury watches available. As a result, clients and jewelers alike have come to expect a novel experience every time they visit.

Their Brooklyn-based storefront now occupies an eye-popping six thousand square feet of space and boasts an unmatched showroom of timeless classics and exclusive one-of-a-kind creations made in-house by their skilled artists.

But their crown jewel is the mega sales event they host every year. This year the theme is “Port To Portofino.” The four-day event will run from February 17th through the 20th. Meet Italy’s finest jewelry makers Zydo and Hasbani, marvel at the gorgeous decor, and enjoy delicious food and drinks. Most importantly, enjoy the year’s most significant reductions on their beautiful jewelry.

As the team at Simpson Jewelers says, “Italy is a shiny stone’s throw away.”

For more information, go to simpsonjewelers.com or Instagram.com/simpsonjewelers