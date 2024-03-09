Rabbonim Gather in Lakewood at Kav Halacha Network Conference With Rav Shmuel Meir Katz

Dozens of Rabbonim gathered Sunday night, joined by many more on the livestream to rabbonim and poskim worldwide, to network, gain chizuk and further their yediyos and skills in their avodas hakodesh. The conference was organized by Kav Halacha Network, the leading resource for shailos and rabbonim.

Harav Shmuel Meir Katz, senior Posek of Lakewood Yeshiva and one of the veteran rabbonim of our generation opened with words of chizuk and guidance. In his unique style he addressed the crowd discussing the approach to difficult shailos and challenges and the role of a rav.

Following Rav Katz’s words, Rav Eli Biegeleisen a coordinator of Kav Halacha Network shared some of the options for the tzibbur to ask shailos on the Kav Halacha hotline in various topics and the resources and contacts developed exclusively to support rabbonim in dealing with specialized shailos.

The Rav of Sharei Zedek Hospital, Rav Yosef Sprung was introduced by Rav Shimon Sofer who thanked him for his tremendous chesed in medical halacha areas. Rav Sprung then spoke to the respected audience, sharing his insight and experience as a rav and insider in a frum hospital and practical ideas about helping patients and their families with chizuk and psak.

The hour was getting late, but the mesiras nefesh of the rabbonim was evident as they actively participated in a presentation led by Rav Eliezer Gewirtzman, a well known posek, and Dr. Yisroel Cofsky, an Internist in the community. Bringing the information needed to be able to guide people, pasken on shailos or be able to recognize when or whom to reach out to for complicated questions was the purpose and achieved. The discussion touched on a host of topics and shailos that arise including alzheimer’s care, dementia, geriatrics, shabbos and yom tov issues, tznius, nursing homes care, and many other points.

The feedback form those attending in person and those remotely was tremendous and bezras Hashem plans are being made for additional meetings on other topics. The dedication and devotion, the effort and work that so many of the community’s rabbonim make to be ready and prepared to be there at every time to guide our kehillos is truly remarkable and cherished.

Dr. Yisroel Cofsky, an Internist, shared critical information on shailos regarding those with Alzheimers, dementia and gericatric care



Rav Eliezer Gewirtzman introduced some shailos on medical issues



Rav Shmuel Meir Katz addressing the packed room and livestream of Rabbonim worldwide



In just 10 years Kav Halacha has grown from a local community resource to a 24-hour-a-day international powerhouse with a network of over 100 Rabbonim capable of responding to over 200,000 annual shailos in every area of halacha. Our Rabbonim are spread over 5 continents and 7 time zones, and along with Rabbinic coordinators, have the right people in place to answer every shaila.

The average response time of the dedicated Kav Halacha poskim is under 3 minutes.

Kav Halacha has many specialized divisions, including:

Medical Halacha

End of Life

Monetary-Ribbis

Fertility

Sephardic

Hashgacha

Tefillin and Mezuzos

Yuchsin

Eiruvin and Techumim

Tumaas Kohanim

You can reach out to Kav Halacha at any time of the day or night at 732.707.6666.

To learn more about Kav Halacha, visit their site at kavhalacha.org.