Bringing Hope to a Father With Als

Rav Dovid is a beacon of hope amidst his own personal adversity.

2010 Tests and more tests

2011 The devastating diagnosis, ALS

2012 A new reality – Confined to a wheelchair, but still teaching Torah.

2014 Totally paralyzed and on life support, although fully cognizant.

2024 How does he do it? Where does his strength come from?

Especially during these difficult times, R’ Dovid, with his unbending faith, reminds us never to give up, that Hashem’s love is present and we can turn to Him, asking for miracles.

This Purim bring HOPE to Rav David and his family by helping to support a father battling with ALS!

Use the DONATE BUTTON on this page to give your lifesaving donation… OR for a tax-deductible receipt, press on the following link to Kupat Hair: קופת העיר

Endorsed by: HaMekubal HaRav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlita, Jerusalem, HaRav Aryeh Shulman Shlita, Mara D’Asra Telz Stone, HaRav Michoel Sorotzkin Shlita, Rosh Kollel HaDeah V’Hadibur, Telz Stone, HaRav Yisroel Neuman Shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Medrash Govoha, Lakewood, HaRav Yaakov Hopfer Shlita, Kehillat Shearith Israel, Baltimore, HaRav Yaacov Haber Shlita, Kehillas Shivtei Yeshurun, RBS. View recommendations: click here.

Donate to receive the eternal and powerful Bracha of Harav Hagaon Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz, Shlita, given during the Rav’s memorable visit to R’ Dovid, “Donate generously and in this merit you will never be sick, not you or your families for all generations!”

I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our family, friends and supporters. I have not been able to thank you personally, but you are always in our hearts. May you be blessed from Above with joy, prosperity, good health and success in all your endeavors.

A Freiliche Purim,

Rochel Frid

