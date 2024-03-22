Video: Purim in Yerushlayim Is Not Always What You Imagine



For many families in Zichron Moshe Yerushalayim, Purim is a wake-up call.

This year, the families of Kupas Zichron Moshe find themselves in an even more precarious situation. The war has resulted in unprecedented inflation, causing food prices to spike considerably. Families that struggle to feed their children the basics are finding it impossible to do even that.

Unfortunately, we have added over 100 families to our list of recipients this year, with many more waiting to see if we will be able to raise enough funds to be able to help them as well.