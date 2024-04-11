Touro University Named in TechGuide’s Best Computer Science Degree Programs for 2024

Touro University’s computer science program was ranked in TechGuide’s top 25 list of “Best Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Programs for 2024, along with MIT, Stanford, Princeton, and Harvard. The list highlights colleges and universities that excel in providing educational opportunities and training for today’s students interested in pursuing this high-demand career.

Computer science is one of the university’s most popular majors with 150 students and to provide maximum flexibility, Touro offers its computer science bachelor’s both in person and online. The online program was ranked #1 in the U.S. by TechGuide.

The national Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that employment of computer scientists will grow 23 percent in the next decade, much faster than the average for all occupations. About 3,400 openings for computer and information research scientists are projected each year. According to TechGuide, earning a computer science degree can be a lucrative educational path for students looking to expand their job opportunities and pursue an analytical, computational and even creative career.

“Touro University’s bachelor’s in computer science offers students the foundation necessary to develop cutting edge computing solutions and adapt to a world of ever-evolving new technologies. It is the perfect blend of theory and hands-on skills,” said Dr. Shmuel Fink, deputy chair of the computer science department at Touro’s Lander College of Arts & Sciences.

“Our graduates have secured top-tier positions and begun successful careers as software engineers, mobile app developers, full stack developers, analysts, senior managers and more,” continued Fink. Recent Touro alumni have landed internships and jobs at Goldman Sachs, IBM, Northwell Health System, Capital One Bank, Deloitte, Cross River Bank, HealthFirst, among others.

TechGuide uses a culmination of research, interviewing, and personal experiences from experts in the fields of technology to help today’s young professionals navigate the world of technology and career options. Their list of the “Best Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Programs” is a look at what kinds of opportunities are available today and how to best prepare for what is coming tomorrow.

To see TechGuide’s full list of schools on the Top 25 list, visit their website. Learn more about Touro University’s computer science program here