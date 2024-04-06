Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Watch: Inside ArtScroll 5:7: Rabbi Daniel Glatstein – Haggadah Shel Pesach

Rav and founder of Machon Maggid Harakiah in Cedarhurst, NY, Rabbi Daniel Glatstein is one of the contemporary Jewish world’s most popular speakers and respected maggidei shiur. In his unique Haggadah Shel Pesach, he treats the Haggadah text not as a series of unconnected “vertlach,” but as a living, unified document, mirroring the slavery, miracles, and ultimate liberation in its words and structure.

In this fascinating interview, Rabbi Glatstein gives us a deeper understanding of fundamental components of the Haggadah, and, indeed, of the entire experience of Yetzias Mitzrayim. Buy the new book HERE.

