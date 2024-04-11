TONIGHT!!! Kav Halacha Livestreamed Pesach Q&A

Kav Halacha Network will be hosting a livestreamed Q & A for Pesach TONIGHT.

Questions will be answered by Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Felder Shlit”a, followed by Rav Yaakov Heineman, and a number of other Kav Halacha Rabbonim.

Tonight, Thursday April 11th, 9:00 PM

LIVESTREAMED BY TORAH ANYTIME ON YWN OR LOGIN HERE: KavHalacha.org/Webinar

Submit your questions to [email protected].

In just 10 years Kav Halacha has grown from a local community resource to a 24-hour-a-day international powerhouse with a network of over 100 Rabbonim capable of responding to over 200,000 annual shailos in every area of halacha. Our Rabbonim are spread over 5 continents and 7 time zones, and along with Rabbinic coordinators, have the right people in place to answer every shaila.

The average response time of the dedicated Kav Halacha poskim is under 3 minutes.

Kav Halacha has many specialized divisions, including:

Medical Halacha

End of Life

Monetary-Ribbis

Fertility

Sephardic

Hashgacha

Tefillin and Mezuzos

Yuchsin

Eiruvin and Techumim

Tumaas Kohanim

You can reach out to Kav Halacha at any time of the day or night at 732.707.6666.

To learn more about Kav Halacha, visit their site at kavhalacha.org.