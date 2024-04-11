Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TONIGHT!!! Kav Halacha Livestreamed Pesach Q&A

Communicated Content

Kav Halacha Network will be hosting a livestreamed Q & A for Pesach TONIGHT.

Questions will be answered by Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Felder Shlit”a, followed by Rav Yaakov Heineman, and a number of other Kav Halacha Rabbonim.

Tonight, Thursday April 11th, 9:00 PM
LIVESTREAMED BY TORAH ANYTIME ON YWN OR LOGIN HERE: KavHalacha.org/Webinar

Submit your questions to [email protected].

In just 10 years Kav Halacha has grown from a local community resource to a 24-hour-a-day international powerhouse with a network of over 100 Rabbonim capable of responding to over 200,000 annual shailos in every area of halacha. Our Rabbonim are spread over 5 continents and 7 time zones, and along with Rabbinic coordinators, have the right people in place to answer every shaila. 

The average response time of the dedicated Kav Halacha poskim is under 3 minutes. 

Kav Halacha has many specialized divisions, including:
Medical Halacha
End of Life
Monetary-Ribbis
Fertility
Sephardic
Hashgacha
Tefillin and Mezuzos
Yuchsin
Eiruvin and Techumim
Tumaas Kohanim

You can reach out to Kav Halacha at any time of the day or night at 732.707.6666.

To learn more about Kav Halacha, visit their site at kavhalacha.org.




